Good News in History, November 25

40 years ago today, The Last Waltz concert by The Band, was filmed by a young Martin Scorsese in San Francisco. It was their farewell concert, and featured an all-star cast of performers who wanted to say goodbye—including Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Muddy Waters, Ringo Starr, Van Morrison, and Bob Dylan. The concert, later released as a 3-CD set, took place on Thanksgiving at an old ice-skating rink called the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, lasted five hours–and no one made a mistake. WATCH what is called the greatest concert film ever… (1976)

Concert promoter Bill Graham presented the concert on Thanksgiving Day and fed a feast to the 5,000 audience members, while a waltz orchestra serenaded them. The Band, which featured mostly Canadians which included Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, and Rick Danko, would never record again. Robbie Robertson authored a new book, entitled Testimony, recalling the days he spent with The Band.

MORE Good News on this Date:

The Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina was re-established in Yugoslavia (1943)

was re-established in Yugoslavia (1943) Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opened in London and became the longest continuously-running play in history (1952)

opened in London and became the longest continuously-running play in history (1952) Suriname gained independence from the Netherlands (1975)

gained independence from the Netherlands (1975) A Korean Research team announced their use of cord blood stem cells to regrow a spinal cord as patient walks for the first time in 19 years (2004)

And, on this day in 1984, three dozen English musicians gathered in a London studio to record Do They Know It's Christmas for the sole purpose of raising money to send food to starving families in Ethiopia. Music sales for Band Aid, the world's first charity super-group raised $14 million. Watch their music video below, starring a young Phil Collins, Sting, Paul McCartney, and Bono, below… Bob Geldof, who originally dreamed up the idea for Band Aid (and later, Live Aid), updated his song "Do They Know…" in 2014 to describe the Ebola epidemic.