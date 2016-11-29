Good News in History, November 29
On this day 118 years ago, the Irish author C. S. Lewis (Clive Staples) was born. He and his good friend, J.R.R. Tolkien (The Hobbit) taught together at Oxford University. Lewis wrote the much-loved Chronicles of Narnia, books that center upon a group of English children who venture into a fantasy world by way of a magical wardrobe. (1898)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Thomas Edison demonstrated his phonograph for the first time (1877)
- ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles was released in the UK and, for the first time in the country’s history, advanced pre-orders for a record passed the million mark (1963)
- Pong was unveiled by Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari who placed the arcade game in a Sunnyvale, California tavern where it became the first commercially successful video game, launching Atari as the first major video game company (1972)
- Northern Ireland‘s Protestant and Catholic power-sharing government was formed when 10 members were elected to the new Northern Ireland Assembly. (1999)
- The Assisi Basilica dedicated to St. Francis reopened two years after an earthquake sent the vaulted, magnificently frescoed ceiling crashing down in the hillside Italian town. (1999)