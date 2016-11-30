Good News in History, November 30
And, on this day 230 years ago, Peter Leopold Joseph (Leopold II), the Grand Duke of Tuscany, instituted penal reforms making his country the first state to abolish the death penalty in modern times. November 30 is therefore commemorated by 300 cities around the world as Cities for Life Day. (1786)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Gaining independence from the UK on this date: Barbados (1966) and South Yemen (1967)
- The motion picture “Ghandi“, which went on to win eight academy awards, had its world premiere in the most fitting of cities, New Delhi, telling the biographical tale of Mohandas Gandhi, an Indian lawyer whose non-violent activism overthrew an empire (1982)
- Bill Clinton brought the hope for peace to Northern Ireland and received a rapturous welcome as the first serving US president to visit the region (1995)
- President Clinton signed the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act into law (1993)
- The Countryside and Rights of Way Act instituted in the UK formalized the Scottish tradition of unhindered access to open countryside, provided care is taken not to cause damage or interfere with farming and hunting (2000)
- Longtime Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings collected a total of $2,520,700, television’s biggest game show winnings (2004)
- John Sentamu became the first black archbishop in the Church of England (2005)
- The Dave Matthews Band turned their tour-opening show in East Rutherford, NJ into a benefit concert, fulfilling a pledge to donate $1 million from ticket sales and merchandise to support Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts. (2012)
[…] post Good News in History, November 30 appeared first on The Good News […]