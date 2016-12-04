Good News in History, December 4

60 years ago on this day, during a Carl Perkins recording session with Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash at Sun Records in Memphis, Elvis Presley visited the studio and jammed extensively while the tapes rolled. The four men become known as the Million Dollar Quartet, and the complete tapes from this legendary session eventually were released on CD 31 years later. HEAR one of the songs… (1956)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The first edition of the Los Angeles Times was published (1881)

was published (1881) The Montreal Canadiens ice hockey club, the oldest surviving pro hockey franchise in the world, was founded (1909)

ice hockey club, the oldest surviving pro hockey franchise in the world, was founded (1909) The decision to join the United Nation was approved by the U.S. Senate, 65-7 (1945)

was approved by the U.S. Senate, 65-7 (1945) Journalist Terry Anderson , the last American hostage in Lebanon, was released after 7 years in captivity (1991)

, the last American hostage in Lebanon, was released after 7 years in captivity (1991) In Angola , a truce was finalized between the government and UNITA rebels (1993)

, a truce was finalized between the government and UNITA rebels (1993) Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protested for democracy, calling on the Government to allow universal and equal suffrage (2005)

protested for democracy, calling on the Government to allow universal and equal suffrage (2005) An adult giant squid is caught on video for the first time by Tsunemi Kubodera near the Ogasawara Islands, 1,000 km (620 mi) south of Tokyo (2006)

And, Happy Birthday to actor Jeff Bridges, who turns 67 today. He starred as “The Dude” Lebowski in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski and earned an Oscar for his role in the 2009 film Crazy Heart, which showcased his skill as a musician and singer. He also was won nominations for his roles in The Contender, Starman, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Last Picture Show and True Grit. Also a humanitarian, Bridges co-founded the End Hunger Network aimed at ending childhood hunger. He’s been married for 39 years to a woman who was working as a maid at the ranch where he was filming a movie. WATCH a video on the top 10 performances of his career… (1949)

SHARE the Good From This Day in History… (Bridges photo by Josh Jensen, CC)