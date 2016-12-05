Good News in History, December 5
Happy Saint Nicholas Eve! Today is the day that is celebrated in the UK, Czech Republic, Belgium and Netherlands, by children awaiting the arrival of Sinterklaas (in Dutch) or Santa Claus. Historically, Saint Nicholas, who lived in the 4th century, was deemed the patron saint of sailors, merchants, the falsely accused, thieves, children, and students.
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Prohibition, which made alcohol illegal in the United States, was overturned (1933)
- Martin Luther King, Jr. launched the Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955)
- International Volunteer Day was declared by the United Nations to be December 5th (1986)
- The first civil partnership was registered in the UK under the new Civil Partnership Act (2005)
I have many very fond memories of the Dutch (Dec 5th) celebration of SinterKlaas It was a real family night with gift exchanges, rhymes, songs great candy and food.
The transition from “believers’ to “providers” was in itself a rite of passage, which bonded the family
Thanks for sharing that story!
Your description of ‘the transition from “believers’ to “providers”‘ is profound and perfect.