Good News in History, December 6

On this day 69 years ago, the Everglades National Park in Florida was dedicated —the first U.S. national park created to protect a fragile ecosystem. Visited by a million people each year, it is the third-largest national park of any outside Alaska. The “River of Grass” wetlands cover 2,357 square miles (6,100 sq km) and contain the largest mangrove habitat in the western hemisphere. WATCH a 3-min. tour… (1947)





MORE Good News on this Date:

American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escaped from slavery (1849)

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was signed, which formally abolished slavery in the nation (1865)

The Washington Post newspaper was first published (1877)

The aluminum capstone, the largest single piece of aluminum cast at that time, was set atop the Washington Monument, the world's tallest stone structure, to officially complete the memorial obelisk in Washington D.C. (1884)

99 years ago today, Finland declared its independence from Russia (1917)

A US judge ruled James Joyce's novel, Ulysses, was not obscene (1933)

A group of 10th-graders from Israel arrived in New York to help in the ongoing clean-up efforts after Hurricane Sandy (2012)

On this day in 1920, Dave Brubeck was born. The American jazz pianist and his band, the Dave Brubeck Quartet, produced the first million-selling jazz single, “Take Five” in 1959, on the album, Time Out, which is one of the highest-selling jazz albums of all time. (Paul Desmond, the sax player in the band who wrote the song, even donated all profits from his Take Five hit to the Red Cross.) Brubeck passed away in 2012.

And on this day in 1964, Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the animated stop-motion Christmas special, was first broadcast on television. The beloved Rankin/Bass production chronicles the bullying endured by Rudolph (at reindeer school) and a misfit elf Hermey, who wants to be a dentist. They run away from home–but towards trouble. The show introduced now-iconic Christmas songs to the holiday lexicon, like Silver and Gold, and Have a Holly Jolly Christmas. Filmed entirely in Japan, the show’s original characters include Rudolph’s love interest, Clarice; the antagonistic Abominable Snowman, a loud, boisterous prospector named Yukon Cornelius; and, as narrator, the anthropomorphic Sam the Snowman, voiced by Burl Ives.