Good News in History, December 13

Happy Birthday to beloved entertainer Dick Van Dyke, who turns 91 years old today. Known for his beaming smile, physical dexterity, impeccable comic timing, and unforgettable screen roles, the actor, comedian, writer, singer, dancer, and producer starred in films such as Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and on television in The Dick Van Dyke Show. He has won Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards and in his 2012 memoir, My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business, he tells the extraordinary tale of how he got his break on Broadway… (1925)

In 1960 Van Dyke auditioned for a small part in Bye Bye Birdie. He had no dance experience, so after he sang his audition song he did an impromptu soft-shoe out of sheer nervousness. Gower Champion, the show’s director and choreographer, was watching, and promptly went up on stage to inform Van Dyke he just won the lead role of Albert Peterson. An astonished Van Dyke protested that he could not dance, to which Champion replied “We’ll teach you”. That musical won four Tony awards including Best Featured Actor for Van Dyke.

Celebrate his birthday by watching an interview below, recorded last year about turning 90.

MORE Good News on This Date: