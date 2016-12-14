Good News in History, December 14

31 years ago today, Wilma Mankiller became the first woman to be elected chief of a major American Indian tribe. As Cherokee chief for a decade, she revitalized the Nation’s tribal government and improved its education, health and housing. During her tenure the nation’s membership more than doubled, to 170,000. The Oklahoma resident, who died at the age of 69, was the author of a bestselling autobiography, Mankiller: A Chief and Her People and co-authored Every Day Is a Good Day: Reflections by Contemporary Indigenous Women.

