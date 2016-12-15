Good News in History, December 15

On this day 225 years ago, the United States Bill of Rights became law after the state of Virginia ratified the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Crafted to address the issue of states’ rights, these amendments also guaranteed personal freedoms and rights– and established clear limitations on the government’s power. George Mason, a Virginia delegate who refused to sign the U.S. Constitution due to these oversights, influenced substantial portions of this follow-up document, and is therefore known as the father of the Bill of Rights. Do you know what the 10 rights are? WATCH a quick animation… (1791)

