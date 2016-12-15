Good News in History, December 15
On this day 225 years ago, the United States Bill of Rights became law after the state of Virginia ratified the first ten amendments to the Constitution. Crafted to address the issue of states’ rights, these amendments also guaranteed personal freedoms and rights– and established clear limitations on the government’s power. George Mason, a Virginia delegate who refused to sign the U.S. Constitution due to these oversights, influenced substantial portions of this follow-up document, and is therefore known as the father of the Bill of Rights. Do you know what the 10 rights are? WATCH a quick animation… (1791)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Spain opened its border gates to the people of Gibraltar after 13 years of isolation for “humanitarian reasons” (1982)
- Romanians began their popular uprising that led to the downfall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu (1989)
- Hoping to end 25 years of bombing, Britain and Ireland signed the Joint Declaration of Peace inviting the IRA to peace negotiations if they first will observe a 3-month ceasefire (1993)
- Netscape Navigator’s web browser was released (1994)
- The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after 11 years following a $27 million investment to fortify the structure, while preserving its famous lean (2001)
- Argentina completed early repayment of its debt to the IMF (2005)
- Millions of Iraqis turned out to choose a parliament in a mostly peaceful election (2005)
- SkySails, a Hamburg company, launched its maiden commercial voyage using a giant paraglider kite to pull a cargo ship; it now pulls freighters for companies like Cargill, and the US Navy, conserving energy while combating global warming (2007)
- The United States ended their 9-year war in Iraq, pulling out all its military troops (2011)