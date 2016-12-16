Good News in History, December 16

On this day 241 years ago, novelist Jane Austen was born. She began writing stories, plays and poetry when she was 12 years old. The aristocratic English author wrote such classic novels as Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma. Her widely read books became popular not only for their air of English countryside romance, but also for their social critique, irony, and realism. They also were turned into lush Academy Award-winning films. WATCH a short bio on her life… (1775)



Although she never married, Jane Austen did become engaged – for one night. The 27-year-old author accepted the proposal of an awkward, socially inept man 5 years her junior, and changed her mind the next day. WATCH a great little biography below that illustrates the lessons she wished to teach others through her novels…

MORE Good News on this Date:

Ludwig van Beethoven was born in Bonn, Germany (1770)

(1969) Jean-Bertrand Aristide elected president in Haiti’s first democratic election (1990)

elected president in Haiti’s first democratic election (1990) The CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 was signed into U.S. law, establishing the first national standards for sending commercial e-mail and requiring enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission (2003)

of 2003 was signed into U.S. law, establishing the first national standards for sending commercial e-mail and requiring enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission (2003) US presidential candidate Ron Paul raised a record amount of money online in a single day – over six million dollars in 24 hours from mostly small donors (2007)

And today is Kazakhstan’s Independence Day, and South Africa’s Day of Reconciliation