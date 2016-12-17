Good News in History, December 17

Happy 80th birthday to Pope Francis, who became leader of the Catholic church in March 2013. Born of Italian-immigrant parents in Argentina and first ordained as a priest there 46 years ago, he is now beloved around the world as a man of the people. (1936)

The pontiff wrote a book of daily inspiration in 2014, called A Year of Mercy with Pope Francis: Daily Reflections.

MORE Good News from this Date:

The Wright Brothers made their first flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (1903)

The Air Quality Act of 1967 passed the Senate 88-0 (1967)