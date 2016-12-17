Good News in History, December 17
Happy 80th birthday to Pope Francis, who became leader of the Catholic church in March 2013. Born of Italian-immigrant parents in Argentina and first ordained as a priest there 46 years ago, he is now beloved around the world as a man of the people. (1936)
The pontiff wrote a book of daily inspiration in 2014, called A Year of Mercy with Pope Francis: Daily Reflections.
MORE Good News from this Date:
- The Wright Brothers made their first flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina (1903)
- The Air Quality Act of 1967 passed the Senate 88-0 (1967)
- The SALT I talks began, between the Soviet Union and U.S., to control nuclear arms (1969)
- Britain extended its Firearms Act to include a ban on all handguns, with the exception of antique and show weapons (1997)
- Congo‘s government, rebels and opposition parties signed a peace agreement to end four years of civil war and provide for transitional governance and legislative and presidential elections within two years (2002)
