Good News in History, December 18

On this day, 151 years ago, slavery was officially banned in the United States as the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by two-thirds of states, with Georgia putting it over the top twelve days earlier. (1865)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia and although the production was not originally a success, the music and dance enjoy enormous popularity today (1892)

Niger's Republic Day celebrates becoming autonomous (1958)

The Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc Caves were discovered in France containing the earliest known and best preserved cave paintings and engravings in the world, as well as other evidence of Upper Paleolithic life some 17-20,000 years old. (1994)

Scotland was granted its own parliament, its first one in three centuries (1997)

Environmental activist Julia "Butterfly" Hill climbed down the ancient redwood in Humboldt Co., Calif., where the 26-yo lived for 2 years (738 days) to protest logging plans to cut the forest; and the tree is still standing today (1999)

The 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, closed, with the signing of the Copenhagen Accord (2009)

The last US military troops left Iraq after a nine year war (2011)

And, Happy Birthday to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards who turns 73 years old today.