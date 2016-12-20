Good News in History, December 20



45 years ago today, the international aid group, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), was founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris. In 1999, the private organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and last year coordinated more than 30,000 personnel — mostly volunteer medical professionals — to treat the poor and war-ravaged population in 70 countries. (1971)



MORE Good News on this Date:

The Louisiana Purchase from France was signed in New Orleans (1803)

Thomas Edison gave a private demonstrated his new incandescent light (1879)

The Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays (1963)

NATO began peacekeeping in Bosnia (1995)

Vermont's Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples are entitled to the same benefits and protections as married heterosexuals (1999)

The first same-sex civil partnerships in Scotland were celebrated (2005)

And, Happy 33rd Birthday to actor, writer and comedian Jonah Hill. Known for his comedic roles in films such as Accepted, Knocked Up, and 21 Jump Street, Hill also shines in more serious films. In 2012, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Moneyball. His second dramatic role, in The Wolf of Wall Street, earned him another Oscar nod in the same category. (1983) –Photo by Josh Jensen, CC