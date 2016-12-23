Good News in History, December 23
On this date 193 years ago, the poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, by Clement Clarke Moore was first published anonymously with the title, ‘Visit From St. Nicholas,’ in the Troy, New York Sentinel. Arguably the best-known poem ever written by an American, it is largely responsible for modern Santa Claus lore from the mid-19th century, onward. (1823)
MORE Good News on This Day in History:
- The transistor was first demonstrated (1947)
- The first human kidney transplant was performed (1954)
- 82 crew members of the U.S. Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after capture (1968)
- 14 survivors of the charter flight that crashed, known as Miracle in the Andes, found help after two months in the freezing cold and snow (1972)
- The Voyager landed after 9 days, the first craft to fly non-stop around the world without refueling (1986)