Good News in History, December 23

On this date 193 years ago, the poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, by Clement Clarke Moore was first published anonymously with the title, ‘Visit From St. Nicholas,’ in the Troy, New York Sentinel. Arguably the best-known poem ever written by an American, it is largely responsible for modern Santa Claus lore from the mid-19th century, onward. (1823)

MORE Good News on This Day in History: