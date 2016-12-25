Good News in History, December 25

Happy 70th Birthday to Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter known for his Caribbean-inspired songs about island living. With a devoted following of fans known as “Parrotheads,” he is best known for his 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” as well as “Come Monday”. WATCH him sing a Christmas song on his birthday…(1946)



Aside from his career in music, Buffett is also a best-selling author and is involved in two restaurant chains named after two of his best-known songs, “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville”.

MORE Good News on this Date:

US President Andrew Johnson granted unconditional pardon to all Civil War Confederate soldiers (1868)

Confederate soldiers (1868) Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin met in Egypt with President of Egypt Anwar Sadat (1977)

Menachem Begin met in with President of Egypt Anwar Sadat (1977) The first successful trial run of the system which would become the World Wide Web (1990)

And on this day, St. Francis of Assisi enacted one of the first Nativity scenes, having been inspired by a recent visit to the Holy Land where he was shown Jesus’s traditional birthplace. The scene’s popularity inspired communities throughout Catholic countries to stage similar pantomimes. (1223)

Millions celebrate Christmas, the holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus of Nazareth in Bethlehem, some time around the year 1 BCE. Nativity scenes show the birth place as a stable with animals nearby and a large star in the sky overhead.