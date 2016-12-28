Good News in History, December 28



Today is the 94th Birthday of Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics writer and publisher who co-created Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. He introduced a thoroughly shared universe into superhero comic books, and, with his knack for business, rose from being a lowly assistant who kept ink-wells filled to the president and chairman who transformed Marvel Comics from a small division of a publishing house to a large multimedia corporation… (1922)

Marshaling his childhood ambition to be a writer, young Stanley Lieber made his comic-book debut with the text filler “Captain America Foils the Traitor’s Revenge” in Captain America Comics #3 (May 1941), using the pseudonym Stan Lee. His initial story also introduced Captain America’s trademark ricocheting shield-toss, which immediately became one of the character’s signatures.

Charged with creating a new superhero team in the 1950’s for the company, which was known then as Atlas Comics, Lee created the Fantastic Four, and gave them human frailties complexities–a first for the industry. His characters, could have bad tempers, fits of melancholy, and they bickered amongst themselves, worried about paying bills and impressing girlfriends, and even got physically ill. The comic’s popularity led to Lee’s creation of a string of new characters, including the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, and the X-Men.

In the 70s, Lee began using comic books for social commentary, which often dealt with racism, discrimination, intolerance, or prejudice. He also introduced the practice of regularly including a credit panel on the splash page of each story, naming not just the writer and penciller but also the inker and letterer.

Most recently, among numerous other projects, he founded the charitable Stan Lee Foundation in 2010 to focus on literacy, education and the arts, wrote a how-to book for writing comics, and introduced his digital graphic novel God Woke at the 2016 Comic-Con International.

