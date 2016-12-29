Good News in History, December 29

50 years ago today, Paul McCartney began studio work on his new song ‘Penny Lane’, named for the street near Lennon’s house, in the band’s hometown of Liverpool. McCartney and Lennon would regularly meet at the Penny Lane junction to catch a bus into the center of the city. (1966)MORE Good News on this Date:

The Irish Free State became Ireland and adopted a new constitution (1937)

Václav Havel became President of Czechoslovakia, the first non-Communist leader in more than 40 years (1989)

Construction of the Tian Tan Buddha, the world's tallest outdoor bronze statue of the seated Buddha, was completed in Hong Kong (1993)

Guatemala and leaders of the National Revolutionary Union signed a peace accord ending a 36-year civil war (1996)

The New England Patriots became the first NFL team in 35 years to finish the regular season undefeated winning 16 games in a row (2007)

The first gay couples were married by the state of Maine, after 53 percent of voters in November supported the initiative – photo, Steven Bridges and Michael Snell were the first couple married in Portland at midnight (2012)

And, on this date in 1975, gender discrimination was outlawed in the UK. New legislation guaranteed a woman’s right to equal pay and status in the workplace and in society. The Sex Discrimination and Equal Pay Acts made it illegal to discriminate against women in work, education and training.