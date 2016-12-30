Good News in History, December 30

151 years ago today, author and poet Rudyard Kipling, was born. Beloved for his children’s stories, he wrote The Jungle Book at age 29 after settling in Vermont. 8 years later he became the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate for literature. Born to British parents in India, his novel “Kim” is full of vivid narrative about the country where he grew up. He is regarded as a major innovator in the art of short stories, with works like “The Man Who Would Be King”. His poems include “Gunga Din” and “If“. His famous quotes include…



Kipling wrote famously: ”God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.”

“Never look backwards or you’ll fall down the stairs.”

“Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade.”

“We have forty million reasons for failure, but not a single excuse.”

READ the rest of his poem, "If", at the Poetry Foundation:

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise: …

MORE Good News on this Date:

American astronomer Edwin Hubble announced the existence of other galaxies beyond our own Milky Way Galaxy (1924)

Also on this date, a dinner party for 20 was held inside a life-size model of an Iguanodon created by two noted zoologist-sculptors appointed to create life-size concrete models of extinct dinosaurs for a south London exhibit (1853)