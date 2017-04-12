Good News in History, April 12

Happy Birthday to Beverly Cleary, the beloved children’s book author who turns 101 today. It was Cleary’s own school librarian who took a special interest in her and said that someday she should write for children, the kind of books she longed to read but could not find on library shelves—funny stories about neighborhood kids growing up. And so Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins, Ellen Tebbits, and The Mouse and the Motorcycle were born. WATCH a New Interview… (1916)

The neighborhood streets of Klickitat and Tillamook, where her characters play, actually exist in the Portland neighborhood where Cleary went to school.

She became a librarian herself, after having earned a B.A. in English at UC Berkeley. Little boys were bored in her library because there were no books about “kids like us.” Her first book, Henry Huggins was published in 1950 –her last came out in 1999– and she has sold 90 million books. She has also won numerous literary awards, written two autobiographies, and now lives in a retirement community in Carmel, California.

Today is also “Drop Everything and Read” day, a school program –D.E.A.R. – that allows kids to lie around in classrooms with books of their choosing. This week is also National Library Week. Visit her website at Beverlycleary.com.

(WATCH a 2016 interview with Ms. Cleary about her 100th birthday)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The North Carolina legislature passed an anti-Ku Klux Klan Law (1869)

Did you know that in 1961, on this date, retired U.S. General Douglas MacArthur declined an offer to become the Major League Baseball Commissioner?