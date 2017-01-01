Good News in History, January 1

125 years ago today, Ellis Island opened as a new immigration depot in the New York City harbor. Over 40 percent of the U.S. population — 100 million Americans — can trace their roots back to the 17 million immigrants who took their first steps towards freedom and opportunity at the Ellis Island processing center. A small sample of those who came through Ellis Island reveals some of the greatest names in literature, entertainment, politics, and science. SEE the list… (1892)

Singer Enrico Caruso Olympiad Johann Weismuller Comedian Henry (Henny) Youngman Circus founders John and Mabel Ringling Composer and Conductors, Gustav Mahler and Arturo Toscanini Physicians Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud Filmmaker Charles Chaplin Conductors Leopold Stokowski and Sergei Rachmaninoff Future presidents Woodrow Wilson, William H. Taft, Theodore Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover Writers Joseph Conrad, Rudyard Kipling, and F. Scott Fitzgerald Songwriters George Gershwin, George M. Cohan, Israel Beilin (Irving Berlin) and Cole Porter Animator Walter Elias Disney Albert Einstein

Officials presented a ten dollar gold piece to the first immigrant to pass through the gates of the new station. Fifteen year old Annie Moore’s response to the gift was “she will never part with it, but will always keep it as a pleasant momento of the occasion.”

