Good News in History, January 2
Today is National Science Fiction Day, a date that honors the birth, 97 years ago, of literary sci-fi genius Isaac Asimov. A Russian immigrant in Brooklyn, he taught himself to read at 5, skipped several grades, got his high school diploma at 15, and sold his first short story at the age of 19. (1920)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Canada and the US agreed on a plan to preserve Niagara Falls (1929)
- Luis Marín became the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico (1949)
- A long-isolated China invited a US table tennis team to visit, which led to three decades of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Currently, China and the US are cooperating to an extent unimaginable when relations were first normalized thirty-four years ago (1979)
- Sharon Pratt Dixon became mayor of Washington, DC, the first African American woman to lead a major city (1991)
- Leaders of the three warring factions in Bosnia met to discuss peace plans aimed at ending nine months of fighting in the country (1993)