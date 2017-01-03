Good News in History, January 3

Happy 91st Birthday to George Martin, the English record producer, composer, audio engineer, and musician, who was known as “the Fifth Beatle” for his extensive influence on the sound of the Beatles records. He is considered one of the greatest record producers of all time, with 53 number-one hit singles in the UK and US. WATCH a clip… (1926)

When Sir George Martin first heard The Beatles on a recording in 1962, he called the band “unpromising” and thought their early original songs were simply not good enough. But he signed them to a contract after meeting their enthusiastic manager, Brian Epstein, and meeting the boys, who joked about his tie and were so convivial that Martin wanted to sign them on their wit, alone.

Their first #1 hit, the Lennon song “Please Please Me,” was significantly altered by Martin’s suggestion that they speed up what was initially a slow ballad, according to one Beatles biography.

WATCH a video below… (Photo, top, by Adam Sharp-CC, 2006)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The drinking straw was patented by Marvin Stone (1888)

was patented by Marvin Stone (1888) J.R.R. Tolkien , English poet, professor, and author of Lord of the Rings, was born (1892

, English poet, professor, and author of Lord of the Rings, was born (1892 Turkey made peace with Armenia (1921)

made peace with (1921) The March of Dimes charity to fight polio was started by Franklin Roosevelt (1938)

charity to fight polio was started by Franklin Roosevelt (1938) National Hockey League great, Bobby Hull , was born–one of the greatest players of all time, nicknamed “the Golden Jet” for his speed and blonde hair (1939)

, was born–one of the greatest players of all time, nicknamed “the Golden Jet” for his speed and blonde hair (1939) Apple Computer was incorporated (1977)

Computer was incorporated (1977) Aretha Franklin was the first woman inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1987)

was the first woman inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1987) Moscow and the United States cut nuclear warhead stockpiles in half, as Presidents Bush and Yeltsin signed the START II Treaty (1993)

(1993) China announced it would spend $27.7 Billion to fight erosion and pollution in the Yangtze and Yellow river valleys (1997)

announced it would spend $27.7 Billion to fight erosion and pollution in the Yangtze and Yellow river valleys (1997) NASA’s Mars rover, Spirit, touched down on the planet Mars (2004)

Spirit, touched down on the planet Mars (2004) A record number of women were sworn in as members of the 113th U.S. Congress with 80 new congresswomen joining 20 female senators — a record crop for both chambers (2013)

And, Happy 71st Birthday to John Paul Jones, rock bassist of Led Zeppelin and co-songwriter of Stairway to Heaven.