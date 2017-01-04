Good News in History, January 4

50 years ago on this day, The Doors released their self-titled debut album “The Doors”. One of the most acclaimed LPs in all of popular music, the record featured their breakthrough million-selling single, ‘Light My Fire,’ and the lengthy track ‘The End,’ which included their charismatic singer Jim Morrison, performing an Oedipal spoken word section. (1967)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Sir Isaac Newton , English mathematician and natural philosopher, was born (1643)



, English mathematician and natural philosopher, was born (1643) Louis Braille , inventor of a reading system for the blind, was born in France (1809)

, inventor of a reading system for the blind, was born in France (1809) Burma gained its independence from the UK (1948)

gained its independence from the UK (1948) US President Lyndon Johnson laid out his plans for “The Great Society” which included broad tax cuts, civil rights reforms and major spending for education, medical care, urban problems, and transportation (1965)

laid out his plans for “The Great Society” which included broad tax cuts, civil rights reforms and major spending for education, medical care, urban problems, and transportation (1965) Afghans approved a new constitution (2004)

approved a new constitution (2004) The United States Congress elected Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history (2007)

as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history (2007) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed a ban on persons with HIV from entering the country (2010)

And, Happy Birthday to Michael Stipe, the visual artist and former lead singer of R.E.M, who turns 57 years old today. Since the band dissolved in 2011, the singer, songwriter, and visual artist has rarely appeared on stage. (1960)

Also, Happy Birthday to the author/historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who turns 74 years old today. (1943)