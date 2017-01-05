Good News in History, January 5

Happy Birthday to Oscar-winning actress (and fashion icon) Diane Keaton, who turns 71 years old today. Keaton became famous (a goal she’d set as a little girl) for her starring roles in Woody Allen comedies. Her fourth, Annie Hall, won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Netflix is planning a reunion of Keaton and her comedy co-hosts Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler in a film, called Divanation. WATCH a hilarious interview… (1946)

The movie is about three members of a once-popular singing group forced to reconnect after their volatile split and 30 year estrangement. It has been about 20 years since their last hit, The First Wives Club.

Keaton wrote her family memoir, “Then, Again”, in 2011, and a tell-all autobiography in 2014 about her life in a beauty-fixated industry, “Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty”.

WATCH her funny 2013 interview on Ellen…

MORE Good News on this Date:

The discovery of a type of radiation, later known as X-rays , was reported (1896)

, was reported (1896) Nellie Tayloe Ross in Wyoming succeeded her late husband becoming the first female governor in the US (1925)

in Wyoming succeeded her late husband becoming the first female governor in the US (1925) The Daily Mail became the first transoceanic newspaper (1944)

became the first transoceanic newspaper (1944) Pope Paul VI met the Greek Orthodox leader, the first time the two sides talked since 1439 (1964)

met the leader, the first time the two sides talked since 1439 (1964) The Prague Spring began as the reformist Alexander Dubcek came to power in Communist Czechoslovakia (1968)

began as the reformist Alexander Dubcek came to power in Communist Czechoslovakia (1968) Bruce Springsteen’s debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., was released, but sold just 25,000 copies in its first year (1973)

And, Happy Birthday to Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper, who turns 42 years old today. Before pursuing drama, the multiple Academy-award nominated actor earned an honors degree in English from Georgetown University. (1975)