Good News in History, January 6

76 years ago today, in a speech to congress, President Franklin Roosevelt offered his vision of “The Four Freedoms” for which America would fight in the coming second world war. The freedom of speech, the freedom of worship, the freedom from want, and the freedom from fear – together these brought hope in the following years to a war-wearied people who were given a vision of what they were fighting for, particularly after Norman Rockwell illustrated the freedoms on canvas… (1941)

In 1943, the artist Rockwell was inspired to paint images for each of FDR’s Four Freedoms. They toured the nation, helping to sell 133 million dollars in war bonds and stamps that paid for America’s war effort. (Click to see an enlarged version of the poster, above)

The ideas enunciated in Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms were the principles that evolved into the Atlantic Charter declared by him and Winston Churchill in August 1941; and the foundation of an imagined international organization, which became the United Nations after FDR’s death; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948 through the work of his wife, Eleanor Roosevelt.

MORE Good News on this Date: