Good News in History, January 7

Happy 60th birthday to Katie Couric, the television news anchor and talk show host who has been called “America’s Sweetheart”. The journalist is notable for having been a television host on each of the “Big Three” television networks in the United States. Her 2012 book, The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, became a New York Times best-seller. (1957)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Galileo Galilei observed the four largest moons of Jupiter for the first time and named them, so the four are known as the Galilean moons (1610)

And, on this day in 1998, the Canadian government in an elaborate ceremony formally apologized for the first time to the nation’s indigenous peoples for past acts of oppression. They pledged $245 million in counseling and treatment programs for the thousands of Indians who were taken from their homes and forced to attend abusive school programs–and pledged other money for economic development. It was one tiny step to heal the pain of Canada’s aboriginal population, which include Inuits and numbers 810,000. Prime Minister Stephen Harper also apologized formally in 2008 (pictured above), this time in the House of Commons chamber. That official expression of regret included $1.9 billion in compensation for victims of the “residential schools” program that were operating in 130 locations nationwide, some for more than a century; and established a truth and reconciliation commission to examine the religious schools’ legacy.