Good News in History, January 8

76 years ago today, Graham Chapman was born. The English comedian, writer, actor, and founding member of Monty Python gave up a looming medical career to become a comedian. He was thought to be the best actor in the Python group, and played the lead role in two of their films, Holy Grail and Life of Brian. Also notable, he replaced the toaster in one of their most famous comedy sketches with a dead Norwegian Blue parrot. WATCH some clips… (1941-1989)



Here are some of the most memorable moments from Chapman and Monty Python…

MORE Good News on this Date:

Monaco gained its independence (1297); French people voted to grant Algeria its independence after 7 years of a guerrilla war (1961)

And, also on this day, Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. Musically inspired in a local church, he moved to Memphis with his mother, Gladys, and recorded his first song at 19 for Sun Records. He quickly became a chart-topping artist tapping a wide mix of influences across color lines, and the best-selling solo act in the history of recorded music. (1935)

(Pictured:the 2-room house his father built in preparation for the birth)