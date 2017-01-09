Good News in History, January 9

Happy Birthday to singer-songwriter, musician and activist, Joan Baez who turns 76 today. Her first three contemporary folk albums, Joan Baez (1960), Joan Baez, Vol. 2, and Joan Baez in Concert (1962) all achieved gold record status and stayed on the album charts for years. Baez, who speaks fluent Spanish, is known for her 1975 hit song, “Diamonds & Rust,” which was written about her past lover, Bob Dylan, and for her dedication to songs of protest or social justice, like “We Shall Overcome”. Watch a montage… (1941)



“I was gifted,” she said, and refuses any credit for her angelic voice. Below is a montage of photos created to accompany that voice, with the song Diamonds And Rust. (Photo from her 2008 album cover, Day After Tomorrow)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The first modern circus was staged in London by Philip Astley, with his genius for trick riding (1768)

Daguerreotype photography was unveiled by the French Academy of Sciences (1839)

Dorothy Harrison Eustis established The Seeing Eye in the US to train dogs for assisting the blind and by the end of the year, 17 blind men and women had gained independence alongside their Seeing Eye dogs (1929)

The United Nations headquarters officially opened in New York City (1951)

Apple Computer introduced iTunes , the digital music software, at the MacWorld Expo (2001)

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Sudan marked the end of a 21 year civil war that killed or displaced millions of people. (2005) Related: Famous Drummers Beat for Peace in Sudan (Video)

The iPhone was unveiled by Apple CEO Steve Jobs (2007)

And, Happy Birthday to Jimmy Page, the brilliant rock guitarist and songwriter who formed Led Zeppelin in 1968, and who turns 73 years old today.