Good News in History, January 11
On this day 95 years ago, insulin was first used to treat diabetes in a human patient. (1922)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Popular Mechanics magazine was published for the first time (1902)
- Grand Canyon National Monument was established (1908)
- Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California (1935)
- First recorded case of snowfall in Los Angeles, California (1949)
- The Beatles released their first single in the United States, a 45-rpm record featuring Please, Please Me (1963)
- The U.S. surgeon general announced that smoking causes lung cancer, shifting attitudes toward tobacco and leading to a 50 percent drop in the number of American smokers (1964)
- English chess player Nigel Short at age 14 became the youngest ever International Chess Master, four years before becoming the youngest grandmaster in the world (1980)
- 300,000 marched in favor of Lithuanian independence (1990)
- Illinois Governor Ryan said he would grant clemency to all death row inmates due to his belief that the death penalty could not be administered fairly and with certainty (2003)
- Sean Penn threw an annual gala that raised $6 million from celebrity friends for his J/P Haitian Relief Organization (2014)