Good News in History, January 13

60 years ago today, the Wham-O Company produced the first Frisbee. The iconic flying disc went on to become one of the most popular and enduring toys in history. (1957)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Public radio broadcasting was born in the U.S. when American inventor Lee de Forest used his new vacuum tubes to receive the transmission of a live Metropolitan Opera House performance in NYC starring Enrico Caruso (1910)

was born in the U.S. when American inventor Lee de Forest used his new vacuum tubes to receive the transmission of a live Metropolitan Opera House performance in NYC starring Enrico Caruso (1910) The Church of England embraced the theory of evolution (1938)

embraced the theory of evolution (1938) Robert Clifton Weaver , a career civil servant with a doctorate from Harvard, became the first African-American to be appointed to a US cabinet-level position— the first Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a new agency established in 1965 under President Johnson. (1966)

, a career civil servant with a doctorate from Harvard, became the first African-American to be appointed to a US cabinet-level position— the first Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a new agency established in 1965 under President Johnson. (1966) Johnny Cash recorded his landmark album At Folsom Prison live before 2,000 inmates at the Folsom State Prison (1968)

recorded his landmark album At Folsom Prison live before 2,000 inmates at the Folsom State Prison (1968) After kicking heroin addiction, Eric Clapton made his stage comeback at London’s Rainbow Theatre — and it was recorded for an LP — thanks to Pete Townsend of The Who, who had organized the concert to help Clapton move forward (1973)

made his stage comeback at London’s Rainbow Theatre — and it was recorded for an LP — thanks to Pete Townsend of The Who, who had organized the concert to help Clapton move forward (1973) Douglas Wilder became the first elected Black governor in Virginia (1990)

Happy Birthday to actor Orlando Bloom who turns 40 today.

And, Happy 51st Birthday to Patrick Dempsey, the actor who became popular for his role as Dr. “McDreamy,” on Grey’s Anatomy. He raises millions for cancer patients with his annual 50-mile bike ride, The Dempsey Challenge in Maine, to honor his mother, who died of the disease. His Dempsey Center for Cancer, Hope and Healing provides free support, education and wellness services to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. Hear more about the most recent race in the video below.

Photo credit @startinghere71