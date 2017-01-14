Good News in History, January 14

Happy 76th birthday to American actress Faye Dunaway. Born a farm girl in Florida, Dorothy Faye moved to New York and, a half century ago, shot to stardom in the film release of “Bonnie and Clyde”. She later won an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, a BAFTA, and Emmy, starring in some of the greatest films of the ‘70s and ‘80s, including Network, Chinatown, and Three Days of the Condor. The actress has returned to the screen in the 2016 horror film “The Bye Bye Man,” and reportedly wrapped on two other films set to be released this year. WATCH a 2016 red carpet interview… (1941)

Protective of her private life, she rarely gives interviews and makes very few public appearances, but she talked to a reporter at an Oscar party last year… (Photo, 2016 Cannes Film Festival)

The Fundamental Orders, what some consider the first written constitution creating a government, was adopted by Connecticut River towns, thus earning Connecticut its nickname of The Constitution State (1639)

The clarinet was invented in Nuremberg, Germany (1690)

U.S. President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the Kremlin accords to halt the aiming of nuclear missiles at any nation and order the dismantling of the nuclear arsenal in Ukraine (1994)

Researchers in Dallas, Texas present findings about an enzyme that slows aging and cell death (1998)

The first detailed pictures of the frozen surface of Saturn's moon, Titan, were sent back by a European space probe (2005)

The first nation to establish the Arab Spring uprisings won a victory, as Tunisia's president of 24 years fled the country after thousands of Tunisians protested in a "Jasmine Revolution" against poverty and heavy taxation (2011)

NASA Photo of Saturn and its moon, Titan