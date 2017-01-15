Good News in History, January 15

50 years ago today, the first ‘Super Bowl’ was played between the rival American Football Conference and the National Football Conference to determine the best NFL team. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a wide margin — 35 to 10. (1967)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The British Museum opened (1759)

opened (1759) Robert Morris argued before the U.S. Congress for decimal coins (1782)

(1782) Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first sorority for black women was established (1908)

the first sorority for black women was established (1908) US President Nixon ceases offensive actions in Vietnam (1973)

(1973) US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, made an emergency landing into the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, and the crew evacuated all passengers without casualty (2009)

On this day in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr., American civil rights leader and Nobel laureate, was born in Atlanta. He led the Montgomery bus boycott at age 26, established the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and worked for 13 years to peacefully end segregation. His “I Have a Dream” speech delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC was one of the most powerful and inspiring in America’s History.

And, on this day in 2001, Wikipedia was launched on the Web by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger. The free online encyclopedia is in the form of a wiki, a website that allows editing of its content by users directly from a web browser. One peer-reviewed study in the British journal Nature found that Wikipedia is about as accurate on the subject of science as the Encyclopedia Britannica, after a comparison of 42 topics in each publication. Run by the nonprofit, Wikimedia Foundation and supported by user donations and grants, Wikipedia is one of the top ten most visited websites in the world, with over 38 million articles in 250 languages.