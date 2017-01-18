Good News in History, January 18



On this day 20 years ago, Boerge Ousland of Norway became the first person to cross Antarctica alone and unaided. As of 2016, that feat has never been successfully repeated. The ski journey, which was made with kite assistance, also holds the record for the fastest unsupported journey to the South Pole taking just 34 days. (1997)

MORE Good News on this Date:

A.A. Milne, the English author of the famous Winnie-the-Pooh children’s books was born (1882)

Eugene Ely landed an aircraft on a ship, the first time in history [used a tail hook] (1911)

The Paris Peace Conference opened in Versailles (1919)

Leningrad was liberated by Soviet forces ending the 3-year Nazi siege of that city (1944)

Liberation of the Budapest ghetto by the Russian Army (1945)

A cease fire pact with Israel and Egypt hastened an end to the Yom Kippur War (1974)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was officially observed for the first time in all 50 states (1993)

In Sierra Leone the civil war was finally declared over (2002)

The Obama Administration banned US hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding from prohibiting visitation rights for unmarried or gay partners of patients who designate them as loved ones (2011)

Also, on this day, is the birthday of actor-director-producer-musician –and baseball lover– Kevin Costner, who turns 62 years old today. (1955)