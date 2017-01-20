Good News in History, January 20

Happy 61st Birthday to Bill Maher, comedian and host of “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time”. (1956)

MORE Good News on this Date:

  • The English parliament met for the first time in the Palace of Westminster, now the Houses of Parliament (1265)
  • American Civil Liberties Union was founded (1920)
  • Meet the Beatles, the first of the group’s US LP’s was released (1964)
  • The Salvation Army was blessed with a donation likely exceeding $1.5 billion from the estate of Joan Kroc, widow of McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc (2004)
  • Barack Obama became the first multi-racial president of the U.S., taking the oath of office before millions of hopeful citizens in Washington, DC. (2009)

 

