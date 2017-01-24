Good News in History, January 24
On this date 7 years ago, Lady Gaga played a concert in New York City and donated all the money from merchandise and ticket sales to earthquake relief in Haiti. She said her “Monster Ball” netted a half million dollars for the stricken country. (2010)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- A gold nugget was found at Sutter’s Mill in northern California by James Marshall, sparking the gold rush of ’49 (1848)
- The University of Calcutta was founded, the first full-fledged university in south Asia (1857)
- Robert Baden-Powell founded the Boy Scouts (1908)
- The first Apple Macintosh computer with mouse went on sale (1984)
- NASA landed Opportunity, a robotic rover, on Mars three weeks after its identical twin, Spirit (2004)