Good News in History, January 25

On this date 127 years ago, pioneering journalist Nellie Bly completed a record breaking trip around the world in 72 days, to prove that Jules Verne’s fictional journey (“Around the World in 80 Days”) could be achieved. She traveled the 24,899 miles, mostly alone, using steamships and trains, wearing only the dress on her back, a sturdy overcoat and carrying a small travel bag with toiletries and underwear… (1890)

While circumnavigating the globe for her newspaper, the New York World, Bly went through England, France (where she met Jules Verne), Brindisi, the Suez Canal, Colombo (Ceylon), Penang and Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. Modern submarine cable networks and the electric telegraph allowed Bly to send short progress reports, although longer dispatches had to travel by regular post and thus, were delayed by several weeks.

Nellie Bly, whose real name was Elizabeth Jane Cochrane, first became renown for her undercover investigation on insane asylum conditions, during which she pretended to be mad. Her expose led to a grand jury investigation and $850,000 in increased funds to care for the insane.

CHECK Out: Amelia Rose Earhart Just Finished Her Namesake’s Flight Around The World

Her career began when she was 16 and a misogynistic column, “What Girls Are Good For,” ran in the Pittsburgh Dispatch and prompted her to write a fiery anonymous rebuttal to the editor. He was so impressed with her passion that he ran an advertisement asking the author to identify herself. When Ms. Cochrane introduced herself to the editor, George Madden, he offered her the opportunity to write a piece for the newspaper. Learn more about this fascinating female at Wikipedia. (Nellie wrote books about her experiences, and there are books for children about her trip.)

MORE Good News on this Date: