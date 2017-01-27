Good News in History, January 27

261 years ago today, the musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria. By the age of five he was already prolific on the piano and violin and performing his original compositions for European royalty. An inspiration for Beethoven, who was 15 years younger, Mozart composed over 600 works, many acknowledged as pinnacles of symphonic, chamber, operatic, and choral music, before his death at age 35. LISTEN… (1756)



The thin, small man, “except for his large intense eyes, gave no outward signs of genius.” Some of his most renowned works were operas, such as The Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni, and Così fan tutte. You are probably familiar with Mozart melodies, even without realizing it–like this “Turkish March” Rondo Alla Turca, below…

Why not celebrate his birthday by watching the 1984 film called Amadeus, which won 8 Academy Awards. (A short clip on YouTube shows Mozart playing a piece composed by an inferior rival musician in the court.)

MORE Good News on This Day:

The University of Georgia was founded as the first public university in U.S. (1785)

The National Geographic Society was founded as a non-profit scientific and educational institution with a mission to increase geographic knowledge while promoting the conservation (1888)

Relief for Leningrad: The German siege was broken after 900 days (1944)

Auschwitz and Birkenau death camps were liberated by Red Army in Poland; Holocaust Memorial Day for UN, UK, Germany, Poland, Denmark (1945)

60 nations signed the Outer Space Treaty to ban nuclear weapons there (1967)

Paris Peace Accords officially ended the Vietnam War (1973)

World's longest subaqueous tunnel (53.90km) in Japan successfully linked 2 islands (1983)

The National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress enshrines their first selections (2003)

Kathleen Wynne was named by the Liberal Party of Ontario to become Canada’s first openly gay Premier (2013)

Also, on this date in 2010, Steve Jobs announced Apple would soon unveil the iPad tablet, fulfilling his publicly stated goal from a quarter century earlier, “to put an incredibly great computer in a book that you can carry around with you and learn how to use in 20 minutes … with a radio link in it so you don’t have to hook up to anything and you’re in communication with all of these larger databases and computers.”