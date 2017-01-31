Good News in History, January 31

Happy 36th Birthday to singer, actor and record producer Justin Timberlake. Born to a gospel choir director in Tennessee, Timberlake’s pop albums and musical talents have won him nine Grammy Awards. He also earned four Emmys for his comedy and hosting on Saturday Night Live. He later gained notoriety on the big screen when he co-starred in The Social Network. (1981)

Composer Franz Schubert was born in Vienna, Austria; perhaps best known for his haunting Ellens dritter Gesang , the beloved melody used today as a setting for the traditional Catholic prayer Ave Maria (1797)

The US Congress passed the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and submits it to the states for ratification by two-thirds of them (1865)

Jackie Robinson, who made history in 1947 by becoming the first black baseball player in the major leagues, was born in Cairo, Georgia (1919)

3M began marketing Scotch Tape (1930)

The first social security check was distributed in the US, to Ida May Fuller, one of millions who benefitted from the new insurance program that provides income during retirement or disability, and after death of spouse (1940)

Myanmar opened its first parliament in more than two decades (2011)

And, on this day in 1995, U.S. President Bill Clinton authorized a $20 billion loan to Mexico to stabilize the country’s economy. The money was paid back in full in 1997, three years earlier than required.