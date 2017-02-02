Good News in History, February 2

Happy birthday to singer / songwriter Graham Nash, who turns 75 today. The English performer formerly of The Hollies is best known for his contributions to the folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills Nash & Young. A citizen of both the UK and United States, and author of ‘Wild Tales: A Rock & Roll Life’, he still records and performs today. WATCH his new music video… (1942)

Nash, who is also a published photographer, released a new album, This Path Tonight, in 2016. Watch a video featuring a lovely photo montage to his new song, Myself At Last…

MORE Good News on this Date:



New York City — first called New Amsterdam—became an official incorporated city (1653)



And, on this day in 1976, Genesis released ‘A Trick Of The Tail‘, their seventh studio album and the first to feature drummer Phil Collins as full-time lead vocalist two years after the sudden departure of their theatrical singer Peter Gabriel. After listening to over 400 audition tapes from vocalists, the band entered the studio without a clear idea of who would be their next front man. And, a sort of miracle happened. Although Collins taught the leading candidates some of the songs, no one proved to be a stand-out, so the band let him have a go at singing “Squonk”. The performance was so strong that he took over as lead on the rest of album, and having been trained as a child actor, proved to be a wonderful replacement at center stage. Genesis –Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Phil Collins, and Steve Hackett, along with Peter Gabriel – was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Collins just celebrated his 66th birthday on January 30.

(WATCH a clip of interviews with the band about the making of “A Trick Of The Tail”.