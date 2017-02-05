Good News in History, February 5

100 years ago today, Mexico adopted its current constitution establishing a federal republic with 3 branches of government, executive, legislative, and judicial. It ushered in profound changes in Mexican political philosophy, restricted the power of the Roman Catholic Church and established the basis for a free, mandatory, and secular education. (1917)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Finland celebrates every year the birth of its national poet, Johan Ludvig Runeberg on this day (1804)

Hank Aaron, one of the greatest baseball players, and the only one to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least 15 times, was born (1934)

Bob Douglas became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame (1972)

The 'Big Three' banks in Switzerland created a $71 million fund to aid Holocaust survivors and their families (1997)

The new START nuclear arms control treaty between U.S. and Russia went into effect, raising hopes among officials on both sides that it will provide the impetus for Moscow and Washington to negotiate further reductions (2011)

On this day in 1988, British charity Comic Relief held its first Red Nose Day and raised £15 million for poverty relief. Since then, the charity, which gives 100% of its donations directly to programs, has raised almost £1 billion.

And on this day, in 1936, Charlie Chaplin released the last ever “silent” movie, Modern Times. Written and directed by Chaplin, the film portrays his iconic character, Little Tramp, struggling to survive in the modern, industrialized world. As a factory worker employed on an assembly line, Chaplin endures the dreary conditions many people faced during the Great Depression. Expected to keep pace on an accelerating assembly line, he tries to screw nuts onto pieces of machinery, whizzing past, but ends up suffering a nervous breakdown. He runs amok, throws the factory into chaos, and lands in jail where he gets into more mischief.

WATCH the famous scene on the assembly line below, or watch the film in its entirety on YouTube here.