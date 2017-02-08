Good News in History, February 8

Happy 85th birthday to John Williams, the Academy Award-winning composer of some of the finest film scores in history, including Star Wars, Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Home Alone and Harry Potter… WATCH a tribute. (1932)

In a six decade career, the New York composer, conductor, and pianist has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and 22 Grammys. With 50 Oscar nominations, Williams is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney.

The American Film Institute selected his 1977 Star Wars music as the greatest American film score of all time. Other notable works by Williams include theme music for four Olympic Games, NBC Sunday Night Football, the television series Lost in Space, and many from his long collaboration with Steven Spielberg.

Symphony orchestras regularly play John’s music in concerts that have drawn a multitude of youth to see live orchestras they would not normally experience.

