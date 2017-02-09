Good News in History, February 9

19 years ago today, the first annual Random Acts of Kindness Week began. Originally, the idea to “practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty” came to Anne Herbert while sitting in a Sausalito cafe during the 1980s. She wrote a 1991 book about it, for ages 7 and up. This year, in 2017, the week-long campaign will start Feb. 17th. (1998)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Volleyball was invented by William Morgan (1895)

And, Happy 75th Birthday to singer – songwriter Carole King, (1942)