Good News in History, February 13

On this day 80 years ago, Hal Foster published his first Prince Valiant comic strip with its superb medieval detailing. Calling it ”an illustrated historical novel”, the Canadian artist, who previously drew the Tarzan strip, would write and illustrate Prince Valiant for the next 42 years. (1937)



MORE Good News on this Date:

The first public school in the US, Boston Latin School was founded; Benjamin Franklin was its most famous dropout (1635)

Spain recognized Portugal's independence (1668)

The feminist newspaper La Citoyenne was first published in Paris by Hubertine Auclert and lasted ten years (1881)

The ASCAP union (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) was established to protect the copyrights of members' music. (1914)

A concert at the Rainbow Theatre in London heralded the return of Eric Clapton out of heroin-induced isolation, a comeback after two years of inactivity arranged by his friend, Pete Townshend, and recorded for an LP that featured the pair along with Ronnie Wood and Steve Winwood (1973)

An Agreement was reached for a two-stage plan to reunite Germany (1990)

Astronomers announced the discovery of the universe's largest known diamond, a white dwarf star they named "Lucy," after the Beatles' song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" (2004)

Two years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region, 1500 volunteers gathered in a one-day blitz to erect playgrounds for nearly 36,000 New Orleans children, playgrounds that were designed by the schools' own students (2007)

Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and their Stolen Generations (2008)

Washington became the seventh U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage (2012)

And, Happy 75th Birthday to Peter Tork, guitarist, singer, keyboardist, and TV performer who was a member of The Monkees. (1942)