Good News in History, February 21

65 years ago on this day, four student demonstrators were killed as they demanded to establish Bangla as the official language of East Pakistan, sparking a movement which led to the independence of Bangladesh in 1971. The date was later declared International Mother Language Day by UNESCO. (1952)

MORE Good News on this Date:

  • Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France and lived there more than 122 years —  the longest confirmed human lifespan in history (1875)
  • The newly completed Washington Monument was dedicated (1885)
  • The New Yorker published its first issue as a sophisticated humor magazine, but soon began featuring serious fiction and journalism (1925)
  • First successful flying car, Waldo Waterman’s Arrowbile made its maiden flight (1937)
  • David Geffen, the head of Geffen records and co-founder Dreamworks was born to immigrant parents in Brooklyn; the college drop-out also created Asylum records, which signed The Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Tom Waits, and Bob Dylan (1943)
  • Edwin Land demonstrated the first “instant camera,” his Polaroid Land Camera, which produced a black-and-white photo in 60 seconds (1947)
  • Winston Churchill helped abolish Identity Cards in the UK to “set the people free” (1952)
  • Francis Crick and James Watson discovered the structure of DNA (1953)
  • President Nixon visited China ending 20 years of frosty relations with the USA (1972)
  • Israeli soldiers left the Suez Canal’s west bank honoring a truce with Egypt (1974)
  • Metallica released their third album, the highly influential Master of Puppets, considered by many in the music community to be the best thrash metal album of all time (1986)
  • Steve Fossett landed in Saskatchewan, Canada becoming the first person to make a solo flight across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon (1995)

