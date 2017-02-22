Good News in History, February 22

37 years ago on this date, in a stunning upset, the United States Olympic hockey team consisting of amateurs and college students, defeated the long-dominant and heavily-favored Soviet Union team, 4-to-3, on its home ice in Lake Placid, New York. This victory, which later led to a gold medal, was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” and was voted the greatest sports moment of the twentieth century by Sports Illustrated. (1980)

