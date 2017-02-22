Good News in History, February 22
37 years ago on this date, in a stunning upset, the United States Olympic hockey team consisting of amateurs and college students, defeated the long-dominant and heavily-favored Soviet Union team, 4-to-3, on its home ice in Lake Placid, New York. This victory, which later led to a gold medal, was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” and was voted the greatest sports moment of the twentieth century by Sports Illustrated. (1980)
MORE Good News on this Date:
- George Washington, the first U.S. president and influential Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army in the American Revolution, was born in Virginia (1732)
- Tennessee adopted a new constitution that abolished slavery (1865)
- Frank Woolworth opened the first of many 5-and 10-cent stores (1879)
- Elvis Presley premiered on the music charts with “Heartbreak Hotel” (1956)
- Barbara Jo Rubin became the first woman to win a U.S. thoroughbred horse race (1969)
- China and the US agreed to establish diplomatic liaison offices (1973)
- Start of the People Power Revolution in the Philippines (1986)