Good News in History, February 23

On this day 77 years ago, Woody Guthrie wrote the lyrics to ‘This Land Is Your Land’ in his room at the Hanover House Hotel in New York City. The song was brought back to life in the 1960s, when artists like Bob Dylan in the new folk movement were inspired by its political message. WATCH Springsteen’s version… (1940)

(Click to enlarge the photo, or read more about Woody at Wikipedia)

Bruce Springsteen begins the song at 1:18 after explaining his reasons for singing it…

MORE Good News on this Date:

The Gutenberg Bible was published — first Western book printed with movable type (1455)

was published — first Western book printed with movable type (1455) Alabama became the first U.S. state to enact an antitrust law (1883)

became the first U.S. state to enact an antitrust law (1883) A Chicago attorney and three businessmen met for lunch to form the Rotary Club , the world’s first service club (1905)

, the world’s first service club (1905) The first mass vaccination of children against polio commenced using Salk’s vaccine (1954)

commenced using Salk’s vaccine (1954) British Prime Minister Macmillan visited the Soviet Union, forging with leader Khrushchev cultural and trade links between East and West (1959)

visited the Soviet Union, forging with leader Khrushchev cultural and trade links between East and West (1959) U.S. Daylight saving time commenced two months early in response to the energy crisis (1975)

time commenced two months early in response to the energy crisis (1975) Norah Jones, daughter of Indian sitar player Ravi Shankar, won five Grammy Awards for her debut album “Come Away With Me.” (2003)

And, on this day in 1945, a group of U.S. Marines in battle scaled a mountain on Iwo Jima in World War II as AP photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the moment. Soldiers raised their flag in a photo that would win a Pulitzer Prize and be memorialized in sculpture near Arlington cemetery outside Washington, D.C.

