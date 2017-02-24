Good News in History, February 24

On this day 32 years ago, Thailand began its annual National Artist Day to celebrate their nation’s creative artists and award benefits to honorees. The date chosen was the birthday of Buddha Loetla Nabhala, King Rama II (1767-1824), a poet and artist whose reign is known as the most peaceful time in Thailand’s history and the “Golden Age of Rattanokosin Literature.” (1985)

— Photo by kevinpoh, CC

MORE Good News on this Date:

Mexico declared its independence from Spain (1821)

The first floats were paraded in Mardi Gras, New Orleans (1868)

Led Zeppelin released their sixth album Physical Graffiti, a double album that featured songs leftover from their previous LPs Led Zeppelin III, IV, and Houses Of The Holy (1975)

The United States Olympic Hockey team completed their Miracle on Ice by defeating Finland 4-2 to win the gold medal (1980)

Congress released a report condemning the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II as "grave injustice" (1983)

And on this day in 2006, the European Space Agency agreed to provide over one hundred million euro to launch Cryosat-2, a satellite that has measured and monitored the health of land and sea ice worldwide since its launch in 2010.