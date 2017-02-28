Good News in History, February 28

Today is Mardi Gras. French for “Fat Tuesday,” it is the celebration marking the last night before the ritual Catholic fasting of the Lenten season. In New Orleans, revelers wear masks and beads while dancing in parades, with music and eating and drinking in abundance. Its origins can be traced to medieval Europe, from Rome and Venice in the 17th and 18th centuries to the French House of the Bourbons, which dispatched settlers to Louisiana. (WATCH a short Nat’l Geographic video on the history)



MORE Good News on this Date:

50 slavery opponents met in Ripon, Wisconsin, to call for creation of a new US political group, which became the Republican Party (1854)

(1854) The first vaudeville theater opened in Boston, Massachusetts (1883)

theater opened in Boston, Massachusetts (1883) The United Kingdom accepted the independence of Egypt (1922)

(1922) Scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick of Cambridge University discovered the double-helix structure of DNA, the molecule that contains our human genes (1953)

The US and Egypt re-established diplomatic relations after a seven year break (1974)

re-established diplomatic relations after a seven year break (1974) The first Gulf War ended, one day after Kuwait was liberated (1991)

ended, one day after Kuwait was liberated (1991) More than 1 million Taiwanese participated in the 228 Hand-in-Hand Rally, forming a human chain 500-km long (300-miles) in commemoration of a massacre and calling for peace while turning away from missiles on mainland China pointed their way (2004)

Rally, forming a human chain 500-km long (300-miles) in commemoration of a massacre and calling for peace while turning away from missiles on mainland China pointed their way (2004) Inspired to honor her late husband, Colleen Wogernose went on a kindness spree with three friends, to brighten the day for hundreds of people across Boston (2014)

On this day in 1984, Michael Jackson made history winning seven Grammy awards: album of the year for ‘Thriller’, record of the year and best rock vocal performance for ‘Beat It’, best pop vocal, best R&B performance and best R&B song for ‘Billie Jean’, and best recording for children for ‘E.T The Extra Terrestrial’.