Good News in History, March 3

Happy 72nd birthday to George Miller, the creator and director of the Mad Max franchise, hailed as containing some of the greatest action scenes of all time. The Greek-Australian film director, screenwriter–and former medical doctor–also created some of the sweetest films for children and families, including two Academy Award-winners, Babe and Happy Feet. (1945)

In 2006, Miller won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Happy Feet. He has been nominated for five other Academy Awards: Best Original Screenplay for Lorenzo’s Oil, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Babe. (See all his films on Amazon)

At last year’s 2016 Oscars, Mad Max Fury Road earned Miller nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, and took home six Academy Awards for its excellent production quality: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. (Photo of Miller in 2012 filming Fury Road in the Namibian desert, CC Warner Bros – click to enlarge)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Anne Sullivan arrived at the home of Capt. and Mrs. Arthur Keller to become the teacher of their blind and deaf 6-year-old daughter, Helen (1887)

J.D. Rockefeller Jr. retired from business to run his philanthropic foundation (1910)

In the Brest-Litovsk Treaty, Russia renounced all claim to Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland (1918)

University of Toronto doctors Frederick Banting and Charles Best officially announces their team's discovery of insulin (1921)

Time magazine debuted, founded by Briton Hadden and Henry R. Luce (1923)

Mount Rushmore National Memorial was dedicated (1933)

Roman Catholic and Lutheran officials reached a first agreement toward eventual reconciliation ending the enmity waged since the 1500's (1974)

Voters in Switzerland approved joining the United Nations, abandoning almost 200 years of formal neutrality (2002)

US millionaire Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo, non-stop around the globe without refueling (2005)

It took nearly 60 years, but Master Sergeant Woodrow Wilson Keeble was finally honored on this date in 2008 as the first Sioux-American to receive the Medal of Honor, the nations highest, for heroic actions on a Korean battlefield (2008)

And, on this day in 1840, Chief Joseph was born. The leader of the Wallowa Valley branch of the Nez Perce tribe, Hinmatóowyalahtq̓it led his people in a 1170-mile fighting retreat trying to reach asylum in Canada after being evicted from their Oregon ancestral lands even when they had made concessions in a signed treaty. The skill with which the Nez Perce fought and the manner in which they conducted themselves in the face of incredible adversity, caring for suffering women and children, led to widespread admiration among their military adversaries and the American public.