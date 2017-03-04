Good News in History, March 4

140 years ago on this day, the ballet Swan Lake, composed by Tchaikovsky, was first performed in Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre. (1877)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Antonio Vivaldi , the great Baroque composer and virtuoso violinist who wrote the popular “The Four Seasons” violin concertos, was born (1678)

, the great Baroque composer and virtuoso violinist who wrote the popular “The Four Seasons” violin concertos, was born (1678) The first US Congress met fulfilling the new Constitution (1789)

met fulfilling the new Constitution (1789) Victor Berger of Wisconsin became the first socialist in the US Congress (1911)

of Wisconsin became the first socialist in the US Congress (1911) “Happy Birthday To You” was published by Clayton Summy (1924)

was published by Clayton Summy (1924) Charles Curtis became first native-American Vice President (1929)

became first native-American Vice President (1929) The British empire signed an agreement with Mohandas Gandhi to release political prisoners and allow the free use of salt by the poorest Indians (1931)

signed an agreement with to release political prisoners and allow the free use of salt by the poorest Indians (1931) Bertha Wilson was first woman appointed as Supreme Court Justice in Canada (1933)

was first woman appointed as Supreme Court Justice in Canada (1933) Ernest Hemingway completed his novel The Old Man and the Sea (1952)

(1952) A Boston hospital announced the first successful kidney transplant (1954)

(1954) The US Supreme Court ruled that federal laws banning on-the-job sexual harassment also apply when both parties are the same sex (1998)

Also, on March 4, two American women, both born in 1880, made history as pioneers in American politics. In 1917, Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman to serve in Congress, and in 1933 Frances Perkins began helping FDR establish Social Security and other New Deal programs on her first day as Labor Secretary, the first female member of a president’s cabinet.

And, on this day in 1791, Vermont became the 14th U.S. state. A destination for tourists searching for fall foliage, 75% of Vermont (which means ‘green mountain’) is covered by forest. It’s also known for being home to over 100 historic covered bridges, and a major producer of maple syrup. Its thousands of acres of alpine terrain offer Easterners stellar ski resorts like Stowe and Killington. Vermont, which you can differentiate from New Hampshire because it is shaped like a “V”, was also the first state to partially abolish slavery.

It is the second least populous of the 50 United States, containing roughly 40,000 more people than Wyoming. Some of the most famous Vermonters include President Calvin Coolidge, John Deere, Brigham Young, and baseball great Carlton Fisk. A former governor of Vermont, Howard Dean, was the first presidential candidate to use Internet-based fundraising and online grassroots organizing to amass small donations while creating a national movement. Another notable New Yorker to represent Vermont and become a national candidate while capitalizing on these methods is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.